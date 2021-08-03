Cease blanks Royals for 6 innings, White Sox win 7-1

Kansas City Royals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Starting pitcher Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) —  Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had dropped three of four at fourth-place Kansas City last week.

Cease walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.

