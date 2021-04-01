Competitive Drive: Kansas City Royals player Nick Heath manifesting his dreams

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – As a product from Junction City, Royals outfielder Nick Heath has always dreamed of making it to the major leagues.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to play college baseball,” said Heath.

His career started with an offer from Northwestern University out of Louisiana.

He was drafted in 2016 and led the Pioneer League with 36 stolen bases, 10 more than any other player despite playing in just 62 games.

“I had to understand that I not only had to trust other people but trust the process.”

That thought process guided Heath to his promotion from AA to AAA giving him access to the major lead.

“Talk about something catching you off guard, I’m in my room playing video games late at night when I got the phone call from the staff.”

The team recalled Heath from the Royals alternate training site allowing him a chance to step on the field.

“I don’t remember playing in the first game,” he recalled. “I remember looking around in awe that I was big leaguer now.”

Heath is on the Royals 40-man roster but is determined to work hard for a spot in each game.

“You have to believe in yourself, the thing you think isn’t obtainable it is.”

