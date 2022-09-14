KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — City Manager Brian Platt is interested in hiring former Unified Government of Wyandotte County Administrator Doug Bach as an “owner’s representative” to oversee stadium discussions with the Kansas City Royals.

Platt sent an email out to city council members.

“We got the letter on a council break week, which meant some of the council members weren’t always checking their email,” Northland City Council Member Heather Hall said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.

Hall had a few other concerns with Platt trying to hire Bach.

“Number two, we heard that it was a no bid. Number three, we had four days to respond, and we had four people had to respond in the negative in order for him to stop moving forward, and that’s what I know from the letter.”

Hall said she knows both she and Council Member Kathryn Shields responded back to Platt. She doesn’t know if other council members did, too.

“I said that I am not OK with proceeding without some questions being answered. I’m sure Mr. Bach is a really nice person, but nobody knows anything first of all,” Hall said.

“Second of all, if this is such a great deal for the city, then it wouldn’t hurt to have a 20-minute business session on it, just to have the city manager give us a heads up on what he’s going to do about it.”

Hall said she knows how hard Platt works, and she wasn’t concerned that Platt sent out the email at night. But Hall said she’s concerned about the cost, too.

“So for us to be spending $120,000 or whatever number it is a year times however many years on an owner’s rep for something we don’t own seems egregious,” she said.

Platt responded to FOX4’s request for comment but did not have time for an interview Wednesday. He said he’s not moving forward with the hire, though, until the city council discusses it further.

FOX4 also reached out to Bach by phone Wednesday but did not hear back.