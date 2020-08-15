Cruz homers, Twins beat Royals 4-2 to open doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 15: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Target Field on August 15, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 4-2 in seven innings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Tyler Duffey (1-0) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi.

Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in six chances for Minnesota, which was swept in Kansas City last week.

Gabe Speier (0-1) surrendered one run while getting two outs for the Royals. Ian Kennedy started and pitched two innings as the opener for his first start since Sept. 28, 2018.

