Cruz homers, Twins beat Royals 4-2 to open doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Tyler Duffey (1-0) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi.

Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in six chances for Minnesota, which was swept in Kansas City last week.

Gabe Speier (0-1) surrendered one run while getting two outs for the Royals. Ian Kennedy started and pitched two innings as the opener for his first start since Sept. 28, 2018.