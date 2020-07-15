Danny Duffy to start opening day for Royals against Indians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Left-hander Danny Duffy will start for the Kansas City Royals when they open the season against the Indians in Cleveland next week.
The 31-year-old Duffy will make his third start on opening day, although this one is far different than the others.
The game July 24 will begin a season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic that will last through August and September.
Duffy went 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts last season.
