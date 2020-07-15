Danny Duffy to start opening day for Royals against Indians

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy throws during an intrasquad baseball game at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Left-hander Danny Duffy will start for the Kansas City Royals when they open the season against the Indians in Cleveland next week.

The 31-year-old Duffy will make his third start on opening day, although this one is far different than the others.

The game July 24 will begin a season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic that will last through August and September.

Duffy went 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts last season.

