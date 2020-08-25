DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Flaherty, Cards over Keller, Royals

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 24: Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.

Flaherty allowed one hit, struck out three and did not walk a batter. Brad Keller had not permitted run in his first three starts this season for the Royals, covering 17 2/3 innings.

That string was halted by DeJong’s sacrifice fly in the first.