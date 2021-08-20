Díaz hit in 10th propels Astros to 6-3 win over Royals

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3, avoiding a four-game sweep.

Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders.

With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle.

Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.

