Dozier, Singer lead Royals over Twins 4-2 for 3-game sweep

Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier hits a two-run single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win and the Kansas City Royals swept the Minnesota Twins 4-2.

The Royals won their fourth in a row overall.

The Twins lost all three at Kauffman Stadium and have dropped four straight.

Dozier, who hit 26 home runs last year and tied for the big league lead with 10 triples, hadn’t played this season while recovering from the virus.

He quickly delivered, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 in the first inning.