Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trevor Rosenthal

FILE – In this July 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal delivers in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. The San Diego Padres acquired Rosenthal in a trade with the Royals on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep. Keuchel left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two. The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories