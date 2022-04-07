KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer shared some big news about the upcoming baseball season.

Hosmer and wife Kacie are expecting a baby boy in September. The couple shared the news with a video post on Instagram set to the Lee Brice song, “Boy.”

The video shows Hosmer sitting on a bed watching T.V. Kaci walks into the room and passes him a handful of pregnancy tests. He looks at them with a shocked expression before hugging Kaci as she holds a baby’s onesie that reads “It’s time for you to be a dad.”

The next scene shows Hosmer smoking a cigar and toasting the news with a glass of champagne.

The announcement video also shows the sonogram when the couple found out the baby’s gender, as well as the sound of his heartbeat.

The couple has had a lot to celebrate over the past few months. Hosmer married longtime girlfriend and former Kansas City reporter Kacie McDonnell on New Year’s Eve.

Hosmer is entering his fifth season with the San Diego Padres. He signed an eight-year $144 million contract with the team in 2018.