Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6

Kansas City Royals

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals players celebrate after they defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-6 in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory.

Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six.

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

Edwin Encarnación homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories