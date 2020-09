KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 31: Maikel Franco #7 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single to drive in Hunter Dozier #17 during the 8th inning of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on August 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling had RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 in the first game of a three-game series.

It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings.

Scott Barlow picked up the win in relief for Kansas City.