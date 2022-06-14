SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched four-hit ball over six innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth and Brandon Crawford doubled in a pair, lifting the Giants to their fourth straight win and sixth in eight games.

Austin Slater walked twice and scored twice. Coming off his best start of the season when he went seven innings against the Rockies, Wood (4-5) had five strikeouts and one walk.

The left-hander retired his final 10 batters after Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI single in the third, ending his night after 80 pitches.