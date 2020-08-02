Gio Gonzalez helps pitch White Sox to 11-5 rout of Royals

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gio Gonzalez made his first start for the Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after drafting him, and the left-hander responded by holding Kansas City scoreless into the fourth inning in an 11-5 victory Saturday night.

Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer and finished with a career-high four hits, and rookie Luis Robert had four while finishing a triple shy of the cycle, leading a White Sox barrage of 21 hits in all.

Leury Garcia also had four hits for Chicago.

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and Ryan O’Hearn also had two RBIs for the Royals.