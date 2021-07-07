Gray, India leads Reds over Royals 5-2 with late rally

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2.

Gray allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak. Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)