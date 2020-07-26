Holland fans side in new-rule 10th, Royals trim Indians 3-2

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Greg Holland struck out the top of Cleveland’s order to strand the tying run at second base and Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Indians in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

Holland fanned César Hernández, José Ramírez and Francisco Lindor for the unique save.

Jorge Soler and Salvador Pérez hit back-to-back homers in the first for Kansas City.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer pitched five solid innings in his major league debut.