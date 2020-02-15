Holland returns to Royals, hopes to straighten out struggles

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Greg Holland is back in a familiar bullpen, hoping to straighten out his struggles in recent years.

Holland is with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract in spring training.

Holland helped the Royals reach the World Series in 2014 and then win the championship next year.

Now 34, the former closer has had troubles lately, and was cut by Arizona last August.

LATEST STORIES: