SURPRISE, Ariz. — The lockout is over, and the Kansas City Royals are ready to hit the diamond again in Spring Training.

Six pre-season games will be broadcast live on Bally Sports.

Sunday, March 20 vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 3:05 p.m.

Monday, March 21 at Los Angels Angels – 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 vs Oakland Athletics – 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 25 vs Texas Rangers – 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5 at Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 p.m.

The games will also be available for stream on the Bally Sports app.

With an updated schedule, the Royals kick off the regular season kicking off on April 7 at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals finished the 2021 season with a 74-88 record and fourth in the American League Central Division.