‘I’m at home’: Royals’ Davis, Holland reunite in Kansas City bullpen

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KSNW) – The Royals’ bullpen is going retro as a pair of familiar faces –Wade Davis and Greg Holland are uniting in Kansas City.

“We were a part of something special,” said Royals relief pitcher, Greg Holland, who rejoined the team last season. “It means a lot to me.”

That ‘something special’ is the 2015 World Series. Davis notched the final three outs for the Royals’ first title in 30 years.

Relief pitcher Wade Davis, on his return to the #Royals:



"It definitely feels like home." pic.twitter.com/7SU9rCPeEh — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 19, 2021

“Man, I love watching all those games. Me and my kids watch them on replay in the winter all the time. It’s exciting stuff to look back on,” said Davis. “As far as mindset, you’re onto the next — next year, next pitch… whatever it is.”

Davis is coming into spring training on a minor league contract with hopes he’ll make it back to Kauffman Stadium come Opening Day.

“I obviously have a lot to prove here to try to get an opportunity,” said Davis. “It does really feel at home… just with a fresh face. It’s seems like a pretty cool atmosphere.”

The Royals’ roster looks much different than the last time Davis donned a Royals’ uniform back in 2016. “Every year, whether you’re in the minor leagues or coming up… you’re always on a different team, in general,” said Davis. “You’re bringing up new guys, you’ve got different coaching staffs and different philosophies. I feel like that’s kind of a good thing.”

His first impression of the Royals’ young core is positive. “It looks like there’s a lot of young studs,” said Davis. “There’s a lot of big, strong guys in here with good arms. There’s a lot of confident people.”

His former teammate believes he’ll fit right in. “I’m glad that Wade’s back,” said Holland. “I fully expect us to just go get out as a bullpen collectively, and I think Wade’s going to be a big part of that. We’ve got off to a good start as a pitching staff so far. It’s early, but a lot to look forward to.”