Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jarrod Dyson smiles while batting during the team’s intrasquad baseball game in Pittsburgh. Dyson returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract Friday, March 5, 2021. The 36-year-old helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Jarrod Dyson has returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

The 36-year-old, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Dyson was a 50th-round pick by the Royals in the 2006 amateur draft and played for the Royals from 2010-16 and stole 176 bases, sixth in team history.

He helped the Royals win the 2014 AL pennant and scored the go-ahead run in the final game of the 2015 World Series at the New York Mets.