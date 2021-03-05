Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jarrod Dyson smiles while batting during the team’s intrasquad baseball game in Pittsburgh. Dyson returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract Friday, March 5, 2021. The 36-year-old helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Jarrod Dyson has returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

The 36-year-old, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Dyson was a 50th-round pick by the Royals in the 2006 amateur draft and played for the Royals from 2010-16 and stole 176 bases, sixth in team history.

He helped the Royals win the 2014 AL pennant and scored the go-ahead run in the final game of the 2015 World Series at the New York Mets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

