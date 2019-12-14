Jesse Hahn returns to the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go when he agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in bonuses based on days on the active roster.

Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010, injured his ulnar collateral ligament again during spring training in 2018 and a procedure on his elbow in August 2018.

He returned on Sept. 5 in his first big league appearance since June 2017 and made six relief appearances in the final month of the season.

