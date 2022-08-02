KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals have acquired Padres outfielder Brent Rooker ahead of the trade deadline, the team announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Rooker comes to Kansas City by way of a trade, sending catcher Cam Gallagher to the San Diego Padres.

The 27-year-old outfielder spent most of the season with Triple-A affiliate El Paso, where he slashed .272/.385/.605 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 19 doubles and five stolen bases.

He has made two appearances in the Major Leagues with the Padres this season. He has not yet recorded a hit, going 0-7 with four strikeouts.

Rooker has appeared in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2020-21) and San Diego (2022), hitting 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 67 games. He signed with the Twins out of Mississippi State University and was acquired by San Diego on April 7 of this year as part of an eventual five-player deal.

Gallagher, 29, played in 18 games with Kansas City this season, collecting 5 RBI and 9 hits. He has spent parts of the last six seasons with the Royals, amassing 34 extra-base hits in 469 plate appearances. Gallagher was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Manheim Township High School (Pa.).