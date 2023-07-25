KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Just a few weeks after dropping their 2024 regular season schedule, the Kansas City Royals announced their spring training schedule.

The Royals will start their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Feb. 23, 2024, vs the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.

Kansas City will play 31 games in 30 days during spring training, including two days off in March.

Fans will be able to catch double the Royals action on three occasions for split-squad games on Feb. 27, March 15 and March 21.

Kansas City will play all but one of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League next spring.

The Royals will play four games against the Rangers, three games vs the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies; two games against the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers; and one game vs the Padres.

But fans won’t be able to see the Royals and Dodgers face off in spring training.

The Royals final spring training game is set for Saturday, March 23, also against the Rangers.

Then they’ll have four days off before their home opener on Thursday, March 28, vs the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day in franchise history and is the second-straight year the Royals will begin the season vs. the Twins.

Here’s the full 2024 spring training schedule:

Feb. 23 — at Rangers

Feb. 24 — vs Rangers

Feb. 25 — at Angels

Feb. 26 — vs Cubs

Feb. 27 — vs Rockies and at Padres

Feb. 28 — at Mariners

Feb. 29 — at White Sox

March 1 — vs Athletics

March 2 — at Guardians

March 3 — vs Reds

March 4 — OFF

March 5 — vs Cubs

March 6 — vs Mariners

March 7 — at Rockies

March 8 — at Rangers

March 9 — vs Diamondbacks

March 10 — at Athletics

March 11 — vs Giants

March 12 — at Rockies

March 13 — vs Angels

March 14 — at Diamondbacks

March 15 — at Reds and vs Guardians

March 16 — at Cubs

March 17 — vs Brewers

March 18 — OFF

March 19 — at Giants

March 20 — vs Angels

March 21 — at Guardians and vs White Sox

March 22 — at Brewers

March 23 — vs Rangers

Ticket details and game times will be announced at a later date.