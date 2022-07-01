KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals are bringing back the 90s!

The organization announced some of the decades most popular R&B bands will play Kauffman Stadium following the Royals game on Saturday, August 27.

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, and DJ Spinderella are all in the lineup.

The concert is included with any Royals ticket for that date.

There are also upgrades fans can add to game tickets for a more

Field Pass — $25 in addition to Royals game ticket Allows fan on field during concert Limited number available Purchase when buying game ticket

VIP Package — $275 in addition to Royals game ticket Field Pass Front of the line access for Field Pass Artist Meet and Great VIP Lanyard Professional Photo Op Autographed Artist Poster



The night will be a throwback for baseball fans too. The Royals host Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres. The game is set for 6:10 p.m. The concert will start shortly after the end of the game.