KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals will hold the first public meeting since the team announced it planned to move to a new ballpark district in the downtown area.

The public is invited to the meeting on Dec. 13 at Plexpod Westport Commons, located at 300 E. 39th Street. the meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and COO Brooks Sherman are expected to speak about their vision for the organization’s future in a new home. Attendees will also hear from architectural firm representatives and economic development consultants.

Anyone interested in going to the meeting is asked to RSVP to attend.

In a letter to fans last month, John Sherman said he expected the new ballpark and surrounding entertainment district to come with a price tag of around $2 billion. He also said in the letter the Royals would not ask Jackson County citizens to contribute any more tax dollars than they already do.