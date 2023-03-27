KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Royals will be welcomed to Kauffman Stadium Opening Day with a new manager, new players, and new food options.

Aramark Sports plans to debut new concessions stands and chef collaborations this season.

Seasons Inning Stretch

The plan includes something called “Seasons Inning Stretch.” It’s a food and beverage option that is made from ingredients that are in season and will change throughout the baseball season.

In spring, Royals fans will experience dishes that are fragrant and light. In summer, the menus will highlight classic concessions with a twist, and in fall, menus will turn toward hardier options.

To start the season, fans visiting Kauffman Stadium will be able to order Pork Belly Tacos.

The dish is described as Pork belly, anise pickled carrots, crumbled queso fresco, mint, arugula, and chimichurri sauce on soft shelf tacos. They will be available at KC Cantina in Section 225.

New Concessions and Collaborations

Kauffman Stadium will debut a new craft barbecue concept called KCQ.

It will showcase some of the hottest BBQ stops, and chefs in town, including Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen, and SMOAK Craft Barbecue.

Options and chefs will alternate throughout the season.

Fans can find KCQ in Section 232.

Palacana will also join the stadium food options. The restaurant is known for fresh paletas, tacos, and aguas frescas.

Palacana is located behind Section 239.

Classic Ballpark Options

Sometimes it’s just isn’t the ballpark without those classic foods we all grew up loving.

Aramark is putting new twists on some of those options too.

A Korean Corn Dog will be served up in Craft & Draft near Section 301. It’s a corn dog prepared in a panko and corn chips mix, served with siracha ketchup.

The Rodeo Burger is also a new twist for fans to try. Aramark describes it as a bullpen burger with onion rings and bullpen sauce. The Rodeo Burger will be served at Bullpen Burger near Section 250.

Fans will also be able to dive into Sharable Nachos. The chips come with a choice of BBQ pulled pork, chipotle chicken, or taco beef. The nachos are served with shredded lettuce, green onions, salsa verde, queso blanco, cilantro lime sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Find the Shareable Nachos in Sections 202 and 234.

The Royals say there are still a few tickets left for Opening Day on Thursday. The Royals host the Twins, and the first pitch is at 3:10.

Brothers Osborne will play a pregame concert for fans. The concert is free with a ticket to the game. The concert will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.