Kansas City Royals edition of New Era’s ‘Local Market’ hat omits 816 area code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new line of hats from the New Era Cap Company’s MLB Local Market Pack highlights area codes and symbols from each MLB team’s city.

The Kansas City edition of the hat, however, a vital area code from the Kansas City area was omitted.

816.

Since 1993, New Era has been the exclusive cap provider for Major League Baseball. Every year they release several different versions of hats for each MLB franchise.

The hat does include the following area codes:

620 – Southern Kansas

316 – Wichita metro area

785 – Northern Kansas

913 – Kansas City, Kansas side of the greater KC Metro

All the area codes on the hat are in Kansas. No Missouri area codes are present on the cap despite the team residing and playing out of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

One of the panels on the hat even includes an embroidered Kansas City, Missouri flag and another has the state outline of Missouri with a 1969 inside of it in reference to the year the team was founded.

The cap does include a saxophone in reference to the city’s jazz history as well as the logo from the franchise’s first World Series victory in 1985.

Above the World Series logo it says, “Kansas City Heart of America.”

There is no reference to the 2015 World Series Victory on the hat.

On the back of the hat, opposite of the state’s outline, is an embroidered pig to represent the famous barbecue, of course.