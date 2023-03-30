KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals started their 2023 season on a bit of a sour note.

The Royals were only able to garner two hits in a 2-0 loss to division-rival Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The two hits came from captain Salvador Perez and outfielder Kyle Isbel.

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke made his seventh Opening Day start, his third with the Royals and gave up two earned runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

A bullpen combination of Amir Garrett, Dylan Coleman, Jose Cuas (three strikeouts in one inning) and Carlos Hernandez held the Twins to no runs, four hits and two walks (both on Coleman).

In the bottom of the fifth, Royals outfielder MJ Melendez grounded into a double play with bases loaded to end the inning.

Both Twins runs came in the sixth inning when Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton tripled and was hit home thanks to a single from outfielder Trevor Larnach. Pinch hitter Donovan Solano’s single allowed Larnach to score.

Kansas City was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and 5 left on base. The Twins left 12 runners on base and were 4 for 11, with runners in scoring position while scoring two on 10 hits.

Both teams have a day off before the Royals host the Twins again on Saturday at 3:10 p.m.