Mike Matheny the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager.

He will be formally introduced to the Kansas City media at 1 p.m today in the Level One Interview Room at Kauffman Stadium.

The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.

Yost announced his retirement last month.

