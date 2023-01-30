KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — All eyes will be on the Truman Sports Complex this weekend, but this time the focus will be on Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will host the organization’s first Royals Rally at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event will take the place of Fan Fest this year and will be used as a send-off to Spring Training in Arizona.

While the Royals organization said they loved Fan Fest, they reevaluated the plans during COVID-19. According to organizers, Royals Rally will put fans face-to-face with more players and coaches than the previous event.

The rally also includes the chance for fans to meet more players and get more autographs.

“It’s our goal to ensure our fans receive a more personal and intimate experience with the players and staff. We’ll offer clubhouse autograph sessions with the players, a hometown barbecue competition, and significantly shorter lines to interact with players,” Sarah Tourville, Royals Sr. Vice President – Chief Revenue & Innovation Officer, said. “We believe every fan can count on at least one autograph. That wasn’t always the case with FanFest.”

Tickets are selling quickly for Saturday’s Royals Rally. Tickets for the “Meat and Greet” VIP package with a BBQ taste-testing competition are already sold out.

There are general admission tickets still available. Each ticket is $20 with free admission for children 5 and under. Fans will need to select one of three time slots during purchase.

The tickets are timed to help control the number of fans inside Kauffman at any given time. That means organizers can guarantee shorter lines for autographs. Since lines will be shorter, organizers say fans will also get to spend more time talking with players, coaches, and former stars.

“Meeting and interacting with fans is what this is all about, and our players can’t wait for the opportunity. This is their last free weekend before things get underway at Spring Training, and everyone is excited to spend it with the fans in a fun, new way,” Tourville said.

Tickets include admission to the roundtable discussions with players and coaches in the Diamond Club. Concessions and bars will be open for purchase.

Ticketholders will also receive discounts in the team store and authentic store, access to player autographs on the Loge Level, and the kids area in the Press Box.

Plus, fans will learn about surprises in store for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals organization says it realizes the team struggles last season. The Royals begin the 2023 season with a new general manager, new coaches and new players.

“This is a new kind of energy that we cannot wait to show Kansas City,” Tourville said.

Fans can purchase tickets and find additional details about the rally and player appearances at www.royals.com/royalsrally or by calling the Royals at 816-504-4040.