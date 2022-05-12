KANSAS CITY, MO. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals want to share a piece of its heart with fans.

The organization unveiled its Parade of Hearts flag. The first 10,000 fans through the gates at Kauffman Stadium Monday, May 16, will receive a flag to take home.

The heart was designed by area children who attend the Urban Youth Academy or the Crown Schools program. Each child designed their own heart, and the creations were then featured in the heart on the flag.

In addition, anyone who downloads the Parade of Hearts app can unlock special offers. The offers include a code for 20% off Royals tickets. The code is valid for any Sunday through Thursday game for the remainder of the season. There are some exclusions.

The Royals return home to face the Chicago White Sox Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are still available for the series, including the second Bark at the Park night.