KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Fans of the Kansas City Royals may notice a new addition to the Outfield Experience the next time they’re at Kauffman Stadium.

Pure Spectrum Lodge opened at the K Friday night. It’s part of the Royals’ new partnership with the CBD company.

The lodge is equipped with fans and misters. The Royals say the space is designed to give fans a place to relax and watch the game while educating them about CBD products.

The partnership has the Royals following in Major League Baseball’s footsteps. In 2022, the MLB was the first major professional sports league to partner with a CBD company.

There is also a hometown connection: The CEO of Pure Spectrum is from the metro.

“As someone who grew up in Kansas City, this partnership with the Kansas City Royals is more than a ‘dream come true’ for me,” Dan Huerter, CEO of Pure Spectrum, said. “To be able to work with such an iconic organization and to be a part of promoting health and wellness in my hometown community is an incredible honor.”

Pure Spectrum sponsored last weekend’s Big Slick Celebrity Softball game at Kauffman Stadium. The company also sponsored the 2018 CrossFit Games and partnered with U.S. Olympic Governing bodies, USA Triathlon and USA Weightlifting.

Pure Spectrum says its products can help relieve stress and help to improve overall wellness. While Pure Spectrum says its products undergo third-party testing, the labels remind users that the health benefits have not been evaluated by the FDA. The label also says the company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

As with any supplement, always talk to your doctor before changing what you take. Certain supplements can interact with prescription medications and cause unwanted issues.