KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals call up eight players from the team’s AAA and AA affiliates in order to travel to Toronto and play the Blue Jays this weekend.

The Royals recalled Nick Pratto, Nate Eaton, Freddy Germin, Brewer Hicklen, Michael Massey, from AAA Omaha. The organization also called up Maikel Garcia, Sebestian Rivero, Angel Zerpa from AA Northwest Arkansas.

The Royals placed 10 players on the league’s restricted list before leaving for Toronto.

Andrew Benintendi, Dylan Coleman, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, Brad Keller, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield, Brady Singer, and Michael A. Taylor could not travel to Canada for the series because they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Players on the restricted list are not paid and don’t accrue MLB service time.

“It is an individual choice. The organization has done a real good job of bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations … to make the decision that is best for them and their family,” Matheny said at a postgame press conference Wednesday afternoon. “Now, what it presents is an opportunity for some young guys to step in that normally wouldn’t be here.

Royals Infielder, Nicky Lopez, who is making the trip to Toronto, said he respects the decisions of his teammates. When The Athletic asked Lopez about the situation, he had this advice for fans.

“It’s a good time for the fans to look at it, like, ‘Hey, this is a glimpse at the future.’ You get to see some of the young guys who will be part of the future. For me, having probably the most service time as a regular position player, which is kind of crazy, it’s a good opportunity for me to jump in the leadership role for a couple of days. Which I’m accustomed to doing,” Lopez said.

The organization said it anticipated adding two more players before the series ends on Sunday.