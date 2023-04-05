KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals’ new manager is already out with COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday that manager Matt Quatraro has tested positive for coronavirus.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover will serve as interim manager until Quatraro returns to the team.

The Royals did not release any further information on Quatraro’s condition or how soon they expect him back with the team.

The team signed Quatraro in the offseason after parting ways with former manager Mike Matheny.

The Royals are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.