Kansas City Royals owner agrees to $1 billion sale of team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Royals owner David Glass has agreed to sell the team to Kansas City businessman John Sherman.

David Glass, right, answers questions with manager Buddy Bell, left, during a news conference at their baseball spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., Wednesday, March 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The $1 billion deal was first reported Friday morning by USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale.

The sale will become official in November, according to a press release by the team.

Sherman, a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians, heads a group with whom Glass had discussed the sale. Sherman would need to sell his stake in the Indians before purchasing the Royals.

“I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity,” said John Sherman, “and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy.



Sherman goes on to say, “Our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward in this great Kansas City region we all love for decades to come.”

David Glass, left, talks with Royals vice president George Brett prior to the Royals’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians in Winter Haven, Fla., Sunday, March 19, 2000. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family. Our goal, which I firmly believe we’ve achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward. In John Sherman we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise,” said David Glass, the team’s Owner and Chief Executive Officer.

Glass, who will turn 84 on Monday, recently told those close to him that he wanted to sell the Royals due to health reasons.

Sherman and his wife, Marny, live in Kansas City and have deep ties to community involvement and philanthropic work.

A spokesman for the Royals said the team had no comment on Friday morning.