KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s going to be a memorable year for Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer.

Singer is pitching for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

He also announced Friday that he and his wife Tori are going to be parents. The Royals tweeted pictures of the happy couple holding a baby onesie and sonogram pictures.

The couple said they are having a boy.

The Singers tied the knot in October, following the MLB season. The two met at the University of Florida and started dating in 2016.