Kansas City Royals release 2022 regular season schedule, opening against Cleveland Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals have released their 2022 regular season schedule with their first game scheduled in Cleveland against the newly renamed Guardians.

The Royals’ Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 31. It will be Cleveland’s first game under their new rebranding after leaving their old Indians team name behind last month. It’s also the second time in three seasons that the Royals will start the season on the road.

The team’s home opener is set for Monday, April 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

Bringing it all full circle, the Royals will also close out the regular season in Cleveland with a three-game series from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The team said it’s the first time they’ll end the season on the road since 2015.

Kansas City will have 20 interleague games next season, including four against its interstate rivals. The Royals will visit the St. Louis Cardinals for two games from April 12-13 and host them for two games from May 3-4.

The other 16 interleague games are spread out among National League West teams. A series with the San Diego Padres from Aug. 26-28 will be the first time former Royals star Eric Hosmer has returned to Kauffman Stadium since his time with Kansas City.

Game times have not been set yet. See the full Royals schedule below.