KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have their schedule for next season.

With the 2023 Royals set as one of the worst teams in baseball, fans are most likely already looking toward next season.

The 2024 Opening Day for the Royals is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins. This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day in franchise history and is the second-straight year the Royals will begin the season vs. the Twins.

Also for the second-straight season, the Royals will play all other 29 teams in Major League Baseball.

The Royals’ AL Central divisional games include seven home games and six road games vs. Cleveland and Chicago, and six home games and seven road games vs. Detroit and Minnesota.

The Royals will play cross-state rival St. Louis Cardinals in two games at Busch Stadium from July 9-10. The Royals will then host the I-70 Series at Kauffman Stadium for two games from Aug. 9-10.

The Royals will end the regular season on the road with a 6-game trip to Washington from Sept. 24-26 and Atlanta from Sept. 27-29.

The seven interleague matchups (excluding St. Louis) that will be hosted at Kauffman Stadium include three games vs. Milwaukee (May 6-8), San Diego (May 31-June 2), Miami (June 24-26), Arizona (July 22-24), Chicago (July 26-28), Philadelphia (Aug. 23-25), and San Francisco (Sept. 20-22).

In addition to St. Louis, the Royals will travel to seven National League ballparks, including New York (April 12-14), Los Angeles (June 14-16), Colorado (July 5-7), Cincinnati (Aug. 16-18), Pittsburgh (Sept. 13-15), Washington (Sept. 24-26) and Atlanta (Sept. 27-29).

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host the Twins on Easter Sunday (March 31), the Rays on Independence Day (July 4) and the Guardians on Labor Day (Sept. 2). The Royals will travel to Anaheim to play the Angels on Mother’s Day (May 12), to Minnesota on Memorial Day (May 27) and to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers on Father’s Day (June 16).

The Royals will be in Chicago to play the White Sox on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Monday, April 15. The Royals will host San Diego on Sunday, June 2, as the league celebrates its fourth annual Lou Gehrig Day, and they will be in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 15, which is Roberto Clemente Day, to face Clemente’s Pirates.

The All-Star break will run from July 15-18.

Kansas City will host a pair of three-opponent homestands, including 10 games in 11 days from June 24-July 4 vs. Miami (3 games), Cleveland (4) and Tampa Bay (3), and nine games in 10 days following the All-Star break from July 19-28 vs. the White Sox (3 games), Arizona (3) and Cubs (3).