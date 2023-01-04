KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals are betting on spring training in Las Vegas.

The organization announced the team will play two games in Las Vegas as part of the 2023 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark March 18-19.

On Saturday, March 18, the Royals will field a team in Las Vegas to play the Colorado Rockies. The same day, a second Royals squad will take the field in Surprise, Arizona, to face a second Rockies team.

A similar schedule will take place on Sunday, March 19. The Royals will send a team to Las Vegas to play the Rockies, while another stays in Scottsdale to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Times for the games in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

Individual tickets to Big League Weekend (Part 2) will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 11, through www.aviatorslv.com at 2 p.m. CT.

The Royals’ first Spring Training game of the season is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24.