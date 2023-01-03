KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals have traded infielder Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash.

The Royals designated O’Hearn for assignment late last month when they signed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal. Then they sent O’Hearn to Lyles’ former club on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old O’Hearn hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBIs last season. He spent the entire 2022 season on the active roster but saw little playing time.

O’Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he’s also spent time in the corner outfield spots. He also led the majors last year with 11 hits as a pinch-hitter.

Known as “Brohearn” in Kansas City, he’s spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals.

After news of the trade broke, O’Hearn posted a message to Royals fans on Twitter.

“I have nothing but love and respect for the entire @Royals organization. There are countless people in Kansas City that I will forever be grateful for – coaches, front office, fans, and especially my teammates over the years. Thank you Kansas City!”

In another tweet, O’Hearn also said he has always loved playing at Camden Yards, the Orioles’ stadium, and “couldn’t be more excited for a fresh start!”