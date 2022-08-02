KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals have traded Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Royals received minor leaguer Samad Taylor and relief pitcher Max Castillo in exchange for the second baseman. Taylor has been assigned to AAA-affiliate Omaha and Castillo was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha as well.

Castillo has made nine appearances for the Blue Jays in 2022, owning an ERA of 3.05, allowing seven earned runs over 20.2 innings. He has recorded 20 strikeouts in the Major Leagues.

Castillo posted a 3-1 record with the AA-affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats and a 2-0 record with the AAA-affiliate Buffalo Bisons. In parts of six minor league seasons, he has gone 45-18 with a 3.74 ERA (215 earned runs in 517.1 innings) with 474 strikeouts and 152 walks.

Taylor is batting .258 with the Bisons, hitting nine home runs and 45 RBI. He has not made an appearance in the MLB yet. He currently ranks 5th in the International League with 23 stolen bases.

Merrifield is batting .240 on the season, with 42 RBI and six home runs. He appeared in 95 games with the Royals this season, posting a .240/.290/.352 (92-for-383) slashline with 30 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases.

He collected his 1,000th career hit with a double at Yankee Stadium this past Saturday, and his 863 games played as a Royal rank 19th in franchise history.

Merrifield was drafted by the Royals in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.