Kauffman Stadium to return to full capacity for Royals fans starting May 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals will open Kauffman Stadium to full capacity beginning on Monday, May 31.

The Royals host the Pittsburgh Pirates that day. Tickets for the game, as well as for the rest of the season, go on sale Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Royals.com.

Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to wear masks. However, masks are recommended for fans who are not vaccinated.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” said Mike Matheny, Royals’ manager, in a statement. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

Some of the Royals’ health and safety protocols will continue, including restrictions on bags and outside food in the stadium. Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance. The stadium will continue to be cashless, meaning a credit or debit card is needed to make on-site purchases.

For additional information on the organization’s COVID-19 guidelines and what to know before visiting ‘The K’, please visit Royals.com/safety.

The Royals’ promotional calendar is now available for the remainder of the season and can be accessed at Royals.com/promotions.