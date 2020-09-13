Keller 1st MLB shutout, KC tops Pirates for 6th win in row

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Keller pitched a complete game and shut out the Pirates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.

Keller was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning. Making his 55th career start in the big leagues, he struck two, walked one and threw 111 pitches. It was his second complete game in the majors.

Salvador Pérez and Hunter Dozier homered to help Kansas City win its second consecutive series after losing its previous eight.

Pittsburgh lost its fourth game in a row.