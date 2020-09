KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 25: Starting pitcher Brad Keller #56 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brad Keller threw six scoreless innings, Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI as the Kansas City Royals held off the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Keller gave up four singles and struck out five in six innings. The eighth-round draft pick in 2013 closed out the season allowing one run in 33 innings pitched at home.

The Royals have won three in a row. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.