Keller, Royals complete season sweep of Brewers with 6-3 win

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and the Kansas City Royals completed a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 win.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.

The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

The Brewers lead the NL Central and the Royals are last in the AL Central, yet Kansas City won all four meetings this year.