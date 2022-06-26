KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7.

Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon.

Brown hit a single in the first and a fielder’s choice in the third.

Murphy had an RBI single in the seventh.

Nick Allen and Jonah Bride collected RBIs during a two-run fourth inning.

The A’s tied a season-high with 14 hits.

Oakland had the leadoff man reach base in six innings. Four of the six were leadoff doubles, and all came around to score.