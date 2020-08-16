Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2

Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2.

Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings.

Dobnak gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42.

Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week.

