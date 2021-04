KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Nate Lowe hit a towering, three-run homer and the Texas Rangers figured how to hold onto a big lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-3 for their first win of the season.

Texas blew a five-run edge on opening day and a four-run lead Saturday. Boosted by Lowe, the Rangers avoided a sweep. Lowe connected in the third for a 3-0 lead.

He has nine RBIs in the first three games of the season, a Texas record. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs for the Rangers.