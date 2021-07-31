Manoah wins in return, Springer 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat KC 4-0

TORONTO, ON – JULY 31: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during their MLB game at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) – George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for their third straight win.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.

Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and hit it into the second deck in left field, the 40th leadoff homer of his career. Springer connected for a two-run drive in the third.