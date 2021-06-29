Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6

Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez watches his RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6.

The Red Sox had four homers in each of their previous two games but won their fifth straight despite not going deep once Tuesday.

Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City’s skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

Yacksel Rios got the win in relief and Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.